JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd Invests $154,000 in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 460,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,132,000 after acquiring an additional 117,269 shares during the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 65,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after acquiring an additional 7,597 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 124,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,067,000 after acquiring an additional 64,101 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 63.6% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 143.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KWEB stock opened at $51.86 on Friday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1-year low of $43.39 and a 1-year high of $104.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.98.

