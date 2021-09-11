JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd Makes New $140,000 Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,250 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 235.8% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.15.

Shares of SBUX opened at $119.34 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $81.75 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.67. The stock has a market cap of $140.71 billion, a PE ratio of 49.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The company’s revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.