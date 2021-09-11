JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd Purchases New Position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in New Residential Investment by 1,807.2% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 40.05% of the company’s stock.

NRZ stock opened at $10.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $11.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.07 and its 200 day moving average is $10.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.91.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 61.81% and a return on equity of 12.73%. As a group, analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.23%. This is a positive change from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.79%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

