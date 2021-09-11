JulSwap Trading Down 23% This Week (JULD)

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. In the last week, JulSwap has traded 23% lower against the dollar. One JulSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0238 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. JulSwap has a total market cap of $13.28 million and approximately $480,118.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002217 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00064568 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.95 or 0.00126216 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.44 or 0.00182719 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,995.41 or 0.99723194 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,182.41 or 0.07053165 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $379.83 or 0.00841806 BTC.

About JulSwap

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 559,167,136 coins. JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

JulSwap Coin Trading

