Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 114,096 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 3,619.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,248 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,096 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $18,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Third Point LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,550,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $213,745,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 12,296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 189,787 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,809,000 after purchasing an additional 19,437 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 208,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miura Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,481,000. Institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $146.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.06. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $82.12 and a 52 week high of $170.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.50.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business’s revenue was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.10) EPS. Analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $917,700.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

APTV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.88.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

