Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 1,315.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 114,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,097 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $24,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 136.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 9,041 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 734,999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $150,925,000 after purchasing an additional 26,186 shares during the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.8% in the second quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $198.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.80. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.01. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.44 and a fifty-two week high of $224.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.60%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,864. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.49, for a total transaction of $200,289.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,249 shares of company stock valued at $252,290. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

See Also: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.