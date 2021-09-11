Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 669,872 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $20,217,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of HP by 344.8% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 99,030 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 76,767 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in HP by 19.5% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,473,560 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $46,786,000 after buying an additional 240,050 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in HP by 32.1% during the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,716 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 12,080 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in HP during the second quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in HP during the first quarter worth $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HPQ. Citigroup upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.04.

Shares of HPQ opened at $28.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 137.22% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.21%.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

