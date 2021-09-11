Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes Position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 240,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,385,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 699,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,681,000 after acquiring an additional 336,045 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 72,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after acquiring an additional 7,405 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 47,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 7,257 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,897,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Martin Babinec sold 12,100 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $882,332.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,841.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $37,316.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,869 shares of company stock worth $14,174,980. Company insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNET stock opened at $92.00 on Friday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.91 and a 12 month high of $93.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.26.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.75. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The firm had revenue of $302.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TNET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on TriNet Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.92 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 31st.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

