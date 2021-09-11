Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 45.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 549,140 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 450,283 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $30,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 1.5% during the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 114,356 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its holdings in Intel by 13.6% during the second quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 8,053 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 12.4% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 26,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. increased its holdings in Intel by 0.6% during the second quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 92,406 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Intel by 2.1% during the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 47,057 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.65.

INTC opened at $53.84 on Friday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

