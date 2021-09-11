K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Price Target Lowered to C$11.75 at National Bank Financial

K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial from C$12.25 to C$11.75 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on K92 Mining from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.60.

Shares of K92 Mining stock opened at $5.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.23. K92 Mining has a 12 month low of $4.46 and a 12 month high of $7.60.

K92 Mining, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral deposits. It also focuses in the production of gold, copper, and silver from the Kora and Kora North deposits of the Kainantu Gold Mine in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea. The company was founded by Bryan Slusarchuk Jr.

