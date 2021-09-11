KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KBC Group NV is an integrated bank-insurance group, catering mainly for retail, private banking, SME and mid-cap clients. Its operating segment consists of Belgium Business, Czech Republic Business, International Markets Business and Group Centre. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities. The Group Centre segment includes the operating results of the group’s holding-company activities. The International Markets Business segment comprises the activities conducted by entities in the other Central and Eastern European core countries. KBC Group NV is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. “

KBCSY has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded KBC Group to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from €64.00 ($75.29) to €66.00 ($77.65) in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays upgraded KBC Group to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from €56.50 ($66.47) to €59.90 ($70.47) in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded KBC Group to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 5th. HSBC upgraded KBC Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on KBC Group from €70.00 ($82.35) to €73.00 ($85.88) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.99.

OTCMKTS KBCSY opened at $41.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.24. KBC Group has a 52 week low of $24.09 and a 52 week high of $42.98. The company has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.51.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter. KBC Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. On average, analysts forecast that KBC Group will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About KBC Group

