Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Kemper were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMPR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kemper by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,196,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $414,225,000 after buying an additional 233,035 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Kemper by 762.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 163,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,062,000 after buying an additional 144,852 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Kemper by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,960,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $475,187,000 after buying an additional 102,888 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Kemper in the 1st quarter worth $4,783,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kemper by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 457,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,454,000 after buying an additional 50,312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director George N. Cochran purchased 1,500 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.17 per share, with a total value of $99,255.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart B. Parker bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.62 per share, with a total value of $1,540,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,504.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,095. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KMPR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Kemper from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kemper from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

NYSE KMPR opened at $64.82 on Friday. Kemper Co. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $83.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.39.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($2.78). Kemper had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 5.00%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Kemper Profile

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

