KeyCorp Initiates Coverage on California Resources (NYSE:CRC)

Analysts at KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of California Resources (NYSE:CRC) in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on California Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get California Resources alerts:

NYSE CRC opened at $39.33 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.01. California Resources has a 12 month low of $10.99 and a 12 month high of $40.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter. California Resources had a net margin of 263.47% and a return on equity of 1,765.75%.

In other California Resources news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 3,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $116,544.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William B. Roby purchased 9,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.12 per share, for a total transaction of $300,663.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 41,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,051.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,344,632 shares of company stock valued at $109,959,583 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRC. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in California Resources by 2,062.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of California Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of California Resources in the second quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of California Resources by 5,534.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.