Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:KVSB)

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:KVSB) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 4,491 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 777% compared to the average daily volume of 512 call options.

KVSB opened at $10.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.30. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $11.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. III Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter valued at about $99,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

