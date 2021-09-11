Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.800-$6.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have weighed in on KSS. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Kohl’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kohl’s from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.24.

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $51.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.57 and its 200-day moving average is $56.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.16. Kohl’s has a twelve month low of $18.28 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 3.94%. Kohl’s’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is -82.64%.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

