Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $189.00.

RDSMY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

OTCMKTS RDSMY traded down $0.40 on Monday, hitting $52.80. The stock had a trading volume of 19,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,948. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.97. The stock has a market cap of $38.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.78. Koninklijke DSM has a 52-week low of $38.65 and a 52-week high of $53.90.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.7252 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Koninklijke DSM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.20%.

Koninklijke DSM Company Profile

Koninklijke DSM NV engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and pharmaceutical ingredients, and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center. The Nutrition segment comprises of the DSM Nutritional Products and DSM Food Specialties business groups.

