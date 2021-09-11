Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.300-$1.440 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.920. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KFY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Korn Ferry from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.00.

KFY traded down $2.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.90. 331,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,279. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $27.93 and a one year high of $76.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.54.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.30. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 19.12%.

In other news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $2,470,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,627,889.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 7,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $519,067.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,172,077.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,370 shares of company stock worth $4,819,610 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Korn Ferry stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 68.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,380 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.47% of Korn Ferry worth $19,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

