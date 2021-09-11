K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Given a €13.50 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SDF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, K+S Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €11.01 ($12.96).

Shares of ETR:SDF opened at €12.16 ($14.31) on Friday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €5.13 ($6.04) and a 12-month high of €13.35 ($15.71). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €12.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is €10.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion and a PE ratio of -4.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.88.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

