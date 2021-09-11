L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF) Declares Final Dividend of $0.03

L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 12th.
In other L1 Long Short Fund news, insider Mark Landau bought 791,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.59 ($1.85) per share, with a total value of A$2,048,440.93 ($1,463,172.09). Also, insider Raphael Lamm acquired 745,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.57 ($1.83) per share, with a total value of A$1,915,407.00 ($1,368,147.86). Insiders purchased a total of 4,733,225 shares of company stock valued at $12,213,219 over the last three months.
L1 Long Short Fund Company Profile
Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?
Receive News & Ratings for L1 Long Short Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L1 Long Short Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.