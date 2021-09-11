L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF) Declares Final Dividend of $0.03

L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 12th.

In other L1 Long Short Fund news, insider Mark Landau bought 791,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.59 ($1.85) per share, with a total value of A$2,048,440.93 ($1,463,172.09). Also, insider Raphael Lamm acquired 745,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.57 ($1.83) per share, with a total value of A$1,915,407.00 ($1,368,147.86). Insiders purchased a total of 4,733,225 shares of company stock valued at $12,213,219 over the last three months.

L1 Long Short Fund Company Profile

L1 Long Short Fund Limited is a equity fund launched and managed by L1 Capital Pty Ltd. The fund investments predominantly in Australian and New Zealand securities. It employs long and short strategy to make its investments. The fund employs bottom up approach to make its investments. It is was formed in September 2014 and is domiciled in Australia.

