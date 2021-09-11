Lake Street Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Lake Street Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $6.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 160.87% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of S&W Seed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

SANW stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.30. 204,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,189. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.51. S&W Seed has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $4.36.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in S&W Seed by 0.9% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 474,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in S&W Seed by 1.3% in the second quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 431,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 5,548 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in S&W Seed by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in S&W Seed by 3.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 219,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in S&W Seed during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

