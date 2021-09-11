Lake Street Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR)

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Lake Street Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $23.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 47.44% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

Shares of LMNR opened at $15.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $275.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.91 and a beta of 1.01. Limoneira has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $20.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Limoneira will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Blanchard Chess sold 1,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $26,015.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,524.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,381 shares of company stock valued at $114,769. 5.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMNR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Limoneira by 32.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Limoneira by 38.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Limoneira by 38.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Limoneira by 633.4% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 9,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Limoneira during the first quarter worth about $180,000. 50.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

