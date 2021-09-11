Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $74.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $58.91 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $65.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.85. Lakeland Financial has a 52 week low of $39.38 and a 52 week high of $77.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.66.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $55.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.25 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 39.42% and a return on equity of 14.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

In other news, EVP Kristin Pruitt sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total transaction of $211,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,625 shares of company stock valued at $253,803. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKFN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,566,000 after buying an additional 13,125 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,804,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,338,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Lakeland Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 4,416 shares during the period. 74.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

