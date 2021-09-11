Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.190-$0.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $390 million-$405 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $393.50 million.Lands’ End also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.350-$1.510 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LE. Zacks Investment Research raised Lands’ End from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Lands’ End from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

LE opened at $25.34 on Friday. Lands’ End has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $44.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $835.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 2.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.82 and a 200-day moving average of $31.37.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 2.87%. Equities analysts predict that Lands’ End will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lands’ End stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) by 463.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,703 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.18% of Lands’ End worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

About Lands’ End

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

