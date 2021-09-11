Laszlo Kopits Sells 8,000 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 8,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.59, for a total value of $1,100,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Laszlo Kopits also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 2nd, Laszlo Kopits sold 1,053 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total value of $143,566.02.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Laszlo Kopits sold 8,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.41, for a total value of $915,280.00.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Laszlo Kopits sold 7,500 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.25, for a total value of $826,875.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Laszlo Kopits sold 8,500 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $935,000.00.

On Thursday, July 1st, Laszlo Kopits sold 4,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Laszlo Kopits sold 12,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $1,260,600.00.

Shares of DDOG opened at $137.15 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.73 and a 12-month high of $143.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -806.72 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.88.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Datadog had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 269,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,075,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Datadog from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Datadog from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Datadog from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. assumed coverage on Datadog in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Datadog from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.24.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

