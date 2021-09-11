Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) traded down 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.85 and last traded at $5.86. 6,145 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 105,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.87.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.41.

Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts expect that Lava Therapeutics B.V. will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,903,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. in the first quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. in the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,249,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,436,000. 34.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX)

Lava Therapeutics B.V., a biotechnology company, engages in developing a portfolio of bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers (gamma-delta bsTCEs) for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies based on its platform. Its lead product candidate, LAVA-051, is advancing toward a Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of CD1d-expressing hematologic cancers, including chronic lymphocytic leukemia, multiple myeloma, and acute myeloid leukemia.

