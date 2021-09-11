LCX (LCX) Trading 12.5% Lower This Week

LCX (CURRENCY:LCX) traded 31.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. LCX has a total market capitalization of $29.29 million and $648,484.00 worth of LCX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LCX has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar. One LCX coin can now be bought for about $0.0419 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LCX Coin Profile

LCX (LCX) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2019. LCX’s total supply is 950,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 698,631,284 coins. LCX’s official Twitter account is @lcx and its Facebook page is accessible here . LCX’s official message board is www.lcx.com/insights . The official website for LCX is www.lcx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LCX is building a blockchain ecosystem – enabling institutional, merchant and consumer access digital assets in a secure, trusted ecosystem. LCX aims to build a new infrastructure for digital finance, focusing on all aspects of compliance and regulation. Investing to build AML and KYC technology solutions at the institutional and consumer level, including on-chain analytics and surveillance for all crypto deposits and withdrawals. LCX is continuously engaging with policy makers, regulators, and financial institutions and will routinely participate in financial and security audits, as well as regulatory compliance reviews. “

