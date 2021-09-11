Lead Wallet Price Reaches $0.0044 (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. During the last week, Lead Wallet has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar. One Lead Wallet coin can now be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Lead Wallet has a market cap of $2.21 million and $90,636.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lead Wallet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002198 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00066881 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.63 or 0.00133165 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.20 or 0.00182734 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,434.45 or 0.99793905 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,242.95 or 0.07122935 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $388.64 or 0.00853633 BTC.

Lead Wallet Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io . The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog . Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet

Buying and Selling Lead Wallet

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lead Wallet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lead Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lead Wallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lead Wallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.