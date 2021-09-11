LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Sets New 1-Year High at $160.26

Shares of LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $160.26 and last traded at $160.26, with a volume of 5 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.08.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LEGIF. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of LEG Immobilien from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Commerzbank raised shares of LEG Immobilien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LEG Immobilien has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.71. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.31.

LEG Immobilien AG engages in the acquisition, sale and leasing of real estate properties. Its property portfolios are located in North Rhine-Westphalia and the neighbouring states of Lower Saxony, Hesse and Rhineland-Palatinate. The company was founded on May 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

