Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $104.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Leidos Holding benefits a great deal from steady contract wins that boost its organic growth. Also, notable acquisitions further bolster its operating results. During the second quarter of 2021, the company recorded net bookings worth $3.8 billion, which in turn led to a total backlog of $33.5 billion. Notably, the 1901 Group buyout played a critical role in Leidos Holdings’ win of a $125 million contract from the Bureau of alcohol, tobacco, firearms and explosives for managed IT services. It has outperformed its industry in the past year. However, it has a weak solvency position as is evident from its sequentially deteriorating financial ratios. Leidos Holdings remains concerned about ongoing challenges in the global supply chain. Expansion of tariff on import of aluminum implemented by the Trump administration may hurt the stock.”

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Leidos in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Leidos in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leidos from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $114.50.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $97.24 on Wednesday. Leidos has a 1 year low of $79.15 and a 1 year high of $113.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.16.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.06). Leidos had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Leidos will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 23.33%.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $48,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Leidos by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 75.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

