Level Four Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOBL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter worth $48,000.

Shares of BATS NOBL opened at $92.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.80 and a 200 day moving average of $90.13. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97.

