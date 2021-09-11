Level Four Advisory Services LLC Cuts Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKLN. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,213.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,407,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,177,000 after purchasing an additional 8,691,039 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 105.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,730,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960,600 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 16.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,616,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,462 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 32.0% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,382,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,300 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 23.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,150,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,456 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $22.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.09 and its 200 day moving average is $22.15. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $21.44 and a twelve month high of $22.47.

