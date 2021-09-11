Level Four Advisory Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,633 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTCH. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,182,791,000. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in Match Group by 122.4% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,034,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,790 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Match Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 22,929,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,150,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,158 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in Match Group by 17.8% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,204,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $852,400,000 after acquiring an additional 937,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Match Group by 26.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,298,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,462,000 after acquiring an additional 691,694 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 25,444 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $4,234,644.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTCH opened at $164.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.50 billion, a PE ratio of 83.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.44. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.61 and a 12-month high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $707.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.07 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 22.06%. As a group, analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTCH. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Match Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.22.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

