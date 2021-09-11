Level Four Advisory Services LLC Purchases 2,946 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 42.5% in the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 102,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 30,614 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,248,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,891,000 after purchasing an additional 11,254,844 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 26.4% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 40,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 8,374 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 31.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 116,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 27,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $327,000.

GOVT opened at $26.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.80 and a 200-day moving average of $26.52.

