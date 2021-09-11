Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,132 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,222,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,859,000 after acquiring an additional 636,356 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Corteva by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,439,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,916,000 after acquiring an additional 685,851 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Corteva by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,989,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,468,000 after buying an additional 144,595 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 8,489.0% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,923,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,763,000 after buying an additional 6,842,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Corteva by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,892,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,387,000 after buying an additional 589,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $43.42 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $27.18 and a one year high of $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 5.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 37.33%.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently commented on CTVA. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Corteva in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.33.

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

