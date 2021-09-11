Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,560 Shares of First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDM)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDM) by 19.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF by 1,069.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 34,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF stock opened at $57.52 on Friday. First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF has a 1 year low of $45.40 and a 1 year high of $58.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.67.

