Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.42) by ($0.46), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Li-Cycle stock remained flat at $$8.00 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 716,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,208. Li-Cycle has a twelve month low of $7.69 and a twelve month high of $15.74.

Get Li-Cycle alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on LICY shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Li-Cycle in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Li-Cycle in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Li-Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li-Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.