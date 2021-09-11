Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.46 EPS

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.42) by ($0.46), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE:LICY remained flat at $$8.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 716,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,208. Li-Cycle has a 12 month low of $7.69 and a 12 month high of $15.74.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Li-Cycle in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Li-Cycle in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

