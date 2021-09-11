Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Now Covered by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $34.40 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LBTYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.43.

Shares of LBTYA stock opened at $28.58 on Tuesday. Liberty Global has a 12 month low of $18.73 and a 12 month high of $29.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.83. The company has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29.

In related news, Director Richard R. Green sold 4,252 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total value of $119,013.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,576.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 43,330 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $1,244,870.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,550,793.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,834 shares of company stock valued at $1,481,580. Company insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 148.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 196,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,324,000 after buying an additional 117,110 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $764,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 523,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,208,000 after purchasing an additional 59,860 shares in the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 3,457,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,898,000 after purchasing an additional 81,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $548,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

