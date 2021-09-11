Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LBRT. TheStreet cut Liberty Oilfield Services from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Liberty Oilfield Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Oilfield Services presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.99.

Shares of NYSE:LBRT opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $17.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.35.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.17). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $581.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.42 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total value of $635,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,206,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,835,425.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 7,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $86,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,120 shares of company stock worth $1,596,600 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 157.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 664,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,416,000 after purchasing an additional 406,552 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 110,304.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 24,267 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 219,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 89,587 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,878,000. Finally, Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $354,000. Institutional investors own 52.76% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

