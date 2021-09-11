Liberum Capital Boosts Safestore (LON:SAFE) Price Target to GBX 1,300

Safestore (LON:SAFE) had its price objective raised by Liberum Capital to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SAFE has been the topic of a number of other reports. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Safestore in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Safestore from GBX 820 ($10.71) to GBX 970 ($12.67) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating on shares of Safestore in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Get Safestore alerts:

Safestore stock opened at GBX 1,109 ($14.49) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,083.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 940.32. The company has a market capitalization of £2.34 billion and a PE ratio of 9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.64, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.00. Safestore has a fifty-two week low of GBX 723 ($9.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,213 ($15.85).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a GBX 7.50 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. Safestore’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.16%.

About Safestore

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Safestore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.