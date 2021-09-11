Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) Trading Up 7.7%

Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV)’s stock price was up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.69 and last traded at $9.63. Approximately 44,465 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,465,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.94.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZEV shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Lightning eMotors from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lightning eMotors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 19.33 and a current ratio of 20.14.

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08). On average, research analysts expect that Lightning eMotors, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZEV. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lightning eMotors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $939,000. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lightning eMotors during the 2nd quarter valued at $401,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Lightning eMotors during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Lightning eMotors during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors.

