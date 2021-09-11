Litecoin Cash (LCC) Reaches Market Cap of $8.33 Million

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 11th. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $8.33 million and $2,698.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0113 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,524.06 or 0.99884784 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 739,606,325 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.