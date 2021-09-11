Litecoin Plus Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $596.00 (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Litecoin Plus has a total market capitalization of $94,774.75 and approximately $596.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be bought for $0.0344 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded 18.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,303.04 or 0.99909326 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00066648 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008308 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00079993 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00007152 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001233 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002244 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00005932 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Profile

Litecoin Plus (CRYPTO:LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

