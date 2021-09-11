loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.61

Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.61 and last traded at $7.65, with a volume of 468094 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.66.

Several research firms have issued reports on LDI. Barclays cut their target price on loanDepot from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on loanDepot from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on loanDepot from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on loanDepot from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on loanDepot from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.23.

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.83.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $779.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.68 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that loanDepot, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other loanDepot news, Director Michael Linton purchased 7,520 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $70,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDI. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in loanDepot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of loanDepot by 417.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,116 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in loanDepot during the second quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in loanDepot during the second quarter valued at $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

About loanDepot (NYSE:LDI)

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

