Loom Network Trading Down 21.2% Over Last Week (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. One Loom Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000237 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Loom Network has traded 21.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $108.05 million and approximately $15.85 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00059766 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.75 or 0.00163997 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002976 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00014522 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00043743 BTC.

About Loom Network

Loom Network (CRYPTO:LOOM) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io . Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

Buying and Selling Loom Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

