Loop Capital Raises Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $280.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price objective raised by Loop Capital from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $279.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $206.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $288.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $270.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.01. Zscaler has a one year low of $120.34 and a one year high of $293.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.35 and a beta of 0.80.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.44 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.58, for a total value of $1,971,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 268,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,552,982.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 25,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total transaction of $5,727,653.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,775 shares of company stock worth $22,635,330. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 370.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 37.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

