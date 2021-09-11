Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,666 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in LHC Group by 568.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 234 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of LHC Group in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in LHC Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,060 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in LHC Group by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in LHC Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $176.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $193.82 and its 200 day moving average is $196.12. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.01 and a 1 year high of $236.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.36.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $545.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.93 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on LHC Group from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays lowered LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $245.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on LHC Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LHC Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.25.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

