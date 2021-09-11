Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Invests $480,000 in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 60,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DBRG. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,538,000. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth $44,727,000. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth $23,912,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth $17,463,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth $10,547,000. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DigitalBridge Group stock opened at $6.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.90. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.24 and a 52-week high of $8.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.01.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 56.14%. On average, research analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DBRG shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

