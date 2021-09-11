Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 2.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,045,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,798,000 after acquiring an additional 168,549 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,054,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,242,000 after buying an additional 555,917 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,527,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,844,000 after buying an additional 481,979 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 1,433.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,703,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,009,000 after buying an additional 1,592,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,360,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,474,000 after buying an additional 513,627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 33,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total transaction of $3,656,703.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patrick John Finn sold 2,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $318,808.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,740,956.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,294 shares of company stock worth $17,121,641. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TWST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.00.

NASDAQ:TWST opened at $121.42 on Friday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1 year low of $59.26 and a 1 year high of $214.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.30. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.45 and a beta of 0.72.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.59% and a negative net margin of 106.59%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

