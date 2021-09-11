Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Given New $480.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $410.00 to $480.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $436.00 to $474.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $441.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.33.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $425.58 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $434.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $394.83 and a 200-day moving average of $348.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.96, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.36.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,652,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth about $3,372,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth about $143,990,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 8,783 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

